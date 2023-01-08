William Blair Weighs in on AppLovin Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for AppLovin in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

APP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of APP opened at $9.72 on Friday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,140,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 231,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $4,928,667.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,142,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,142,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $4,621,536.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,835.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,038,628. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

