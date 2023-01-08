Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives $251.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.89.

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $253.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.79 and a 200 day moving average of $217.68. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $254.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.