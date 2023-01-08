Wingstop Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.81.

NASDAQ WING opened at $137.22 on Friday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $172.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 97.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,577.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $239,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,998 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Further Reading

