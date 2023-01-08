Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

