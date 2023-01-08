Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie began coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Workday to $212.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.67.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $161.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.10. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $261.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $740,261.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,834,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,644 shares of company stock worth $21,544,957. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.