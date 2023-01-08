World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $105.00. The company traded as high as $84.38 and last traded at $84.23, with a volume of 46333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WWE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.73 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. Research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

