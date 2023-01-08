Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) versus RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Financial Contrast

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and RCI Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A RCI Hospitality 17.20% 21.77% 10.09%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A RCI Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Yoshiharu Global and RCI Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

RCI Hospitality has a consensus price target of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.19%. Given RCI Hospitality’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and RCI Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $6.54 million 2.47 -$1.63 million N/A N/A RCI Hospitality $267.62 million 3.23 $46.04 million $4.90 19.10

RCI Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats Yoshiharu Global on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

