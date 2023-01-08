Zymeworks Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zymeworks in a research report issued on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zymeworks’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%.

Zymeworks Stock Down 4.4 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZYME. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zymeworks from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $481.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $15.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $1,810,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,104,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,590,000. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 60,187 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

