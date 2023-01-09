1,200 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in American Tower by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in American Tower by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in American Tower by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,879,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $218.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.19. The company has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

