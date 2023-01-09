16,269 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Bought by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Innovative Industrial Properties comprises about 1.8% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bell Rock Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovative Industrial Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 92.3% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

IIPR stock opened at $100.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.23. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.47 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.10, a current ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.