2,200 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Mastercard accounts for about 0.4% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Up 4.5 %

Several research firms have commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

MA opened at $367.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $353.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

