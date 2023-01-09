3,684 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $209.50 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $249.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.06.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

