43,459 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Purchased by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 43,459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,212 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,965,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,039,000 after buying an additional 649,193 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,458,000 after buying an additional 131,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,214,000 after buying an additional 180,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group Stock Up 3.0 %

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

CSGP opened at $77.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.67 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

