Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,041 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $112.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

