Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advance Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

