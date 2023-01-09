Advance Capital Management Inc. Invests $363,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $66,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $37,469,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $32,838,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $26,282,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.3 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.