Advance Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $195.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $239.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

