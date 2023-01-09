Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 190 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Advance Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $213.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $262.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

