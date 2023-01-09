Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,670 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB stock opened at $50.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $56.80.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

