Advance Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 16.0% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 5,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Deere & Company by 8.7% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 56,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $425.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $424.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

