Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,003,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,514,000 after purchasing an additional 663,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $37,001,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 701,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 279,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,520.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

WMS opened at $82.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.54. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.30. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.90 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

