AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.57.

AER stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. AerCap has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $68.92.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,032,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,347,000 after acquiring an additional 128,473 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 26.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,102,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 68.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,999,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,421,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

