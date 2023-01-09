Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of Air T stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $69.03 million, a P/E ratio of 173.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
