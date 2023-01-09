Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.50

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 5925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALBO shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The firm has a market cap of $910.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.03). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 228.51%. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 179,132 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $3,942,695.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,939,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,693,303.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,769 shares of company stock valued at $7,364,858. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 169.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4,397.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

