Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Align Technology makes up 1.3% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 49.6% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 31.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Align Technology by 15.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $220.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.20. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $567.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

