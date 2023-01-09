Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 61.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 310.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 770.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ALGT stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $88.96. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

