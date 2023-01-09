Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.33.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.
In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ALGT stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $88.96. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $191.95.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
