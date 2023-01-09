Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Capital World Investors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.3 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $118.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.96.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.