Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $679,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,322 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $72.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

