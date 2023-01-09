Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,800 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $269.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.34. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.