Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires Shares of 700 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,264,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,455,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,286 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after purchasing an additional 826,959 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $290.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.41 and its 200-day moving average is $295.28. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.10 and a 52-week high of $324.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.