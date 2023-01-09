Alta Advisers Ltd Buys New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,127 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $165.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.93. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

