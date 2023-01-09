Alta Advisers Ltd Has $22.41 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alta Advisers Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.1% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $356.59 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $435.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

