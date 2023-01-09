Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $197,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

