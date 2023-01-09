Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $264,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $348.08 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $404.37. The firm has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.