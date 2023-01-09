Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $550,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.3% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.41 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $276.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.16.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

