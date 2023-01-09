Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New $207,000 Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $782.53.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $14,335,252. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $737.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $738.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $680.56. The firm has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

