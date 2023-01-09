Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New $275,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $347.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $452.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.06.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.