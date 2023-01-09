Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New $312,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.58.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $212.01 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.