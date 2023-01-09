Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance
NYSE BMY opened at $73.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $155.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 74.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
