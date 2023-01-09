Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $115.34 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average of $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.