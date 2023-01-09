Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases 48,600 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Alta Advisers Ltd increased its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 543.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Coupang makes up approximately 0.6% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Coupang were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 1,174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Coupang by 1,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Coupang by 2,615.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Trading Up 5.7 %

Coupang stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.24. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,104,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,104,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $957,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,800,907.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,784,835. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.

Coupang Profile



Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

