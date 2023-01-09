Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 31,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 13,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 19,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Barclays raised shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.16 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $158.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.73 and its 200-day moving average is $166.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

