Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,100 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Chubb by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $228.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.73. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $230.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

