Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,300 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 21.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Target by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $159.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.75.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.