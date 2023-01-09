Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,100 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after buying an additional 124,572 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,936,000 after buying an additional 675,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after buying an additional 569,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,507,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $83.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $166.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.