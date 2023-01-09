Alta Advisers Ltd Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Prologis by 19.7% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $118.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.43. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

