American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $9.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 2.0 %

AXL stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $989.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 864.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.