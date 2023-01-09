American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $158.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.95.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $150.17 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.35.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 122,448 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.