American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) vs. NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Head-To-Head Comparison

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NaaS Technology and American Public Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.37 -$38.99 million N/A N/A American Public Education $418.80 million 0.60 $17.75 million ($5.24) -2.56

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A American Public Education -16.30% 1.87% 0.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares NaaS Technology and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NaaS Technology and American Public Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A American Public Education 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Public Education has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.67%. Given American Public Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Public Education is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of American Public Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Public Education has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Public Education beats NaaS Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc. provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc., other corporate activities and minority investments. The Hondros College of Nursing segment concerns health science and technology focused programs. The company was founded by James P. Etter in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, WV.

