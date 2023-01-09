American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

American Realty Investors Stock Down 1.3 %

American Realty Investors stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors ( NYSE:ARL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 983.63% and a return on equity of 71.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

